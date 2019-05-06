New maps would officially make part of Sainte-Marthe a flood zone

A new set of flood maps will increase the number of homes located in the flood zone in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, if they are approved.

When water from the Lake of Two Mountains breached a dike in the municipality northwest of Montreal late last month, 800 homes flooded. But only two of those homes were actually located in the flood zone defined by current maps.

On the new maps, drafted by experts from the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), a group that represents municipalities in the Greater Montreal area, about 1,500 homes in the southern part of the town are considered to be part of the flood zone.

Many of those homes were evacuated when this year's flooding began.

Mayor Sonia Paulus was informed of the changes Thursday, Radio-Canada has learned, but she was not available to comment.

Maps created after the dike was built 40 years ago show a reduced flood zone in the town, but CMM officials aren't sure what the long-ago rationale was for that change. The new maps won't consider the dike as a form of protection, and will look similar to the ones that were in effect before the dike existed.

"We have to acknowledge those zones are at risk. The population must know. They are protected, but there is still a risk," said Denis Martin, who heads the regional county municipality of Deux-Montagnes, which includes Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

The changes could affect reconstruction efforts and insurance rates, Martin said, depending on how the risk factors are evaluated.

Experts from the CMM were recently convened on an emergency basis to come up with new maps for the municipalities along the Lake of Two Mountains, Rivière des Prairies and the Mille Îles River.

The new maps will also break down the threat of flooding within a flood zone, categorizing areas as low, moderate or high risk.

Members of the CMM will vote on whether to approve the maps June 20. The province will then have 60 days to adopt them.