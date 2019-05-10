Breached dike in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac will be rebuilt

A natural dike protecting a suburb northwest of Montreal will be rebuilt, CBC News has confirmed.

The dike was breached by the Lake of Two Mountains last month, forcing thousands of evacuations in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que, as homes and streets flooded.

Those living close to the dike had only minutes to gather their things and flee.

Quebec Environment Minister Benoît Charette is expected to announce the dike reconstruction this afternoon alongside Mayor Sonia Paulus.

A temporary dike was built after the breach on April 27 and most residents have been allowed to return to their homes — but many have found they are unfit to live in.

According to Radio-Canada, the rebuilt dike will be two feet higher and is planned to be completed before next spring.

The flooding has upended plans to build a school in the municipality, which over the last few decades has more than doubled in size.

Earlier this month, the Quebec government promised to reassess where people are allowed to build in attempt to mitigate future flooding.

Originally home to summer cottages, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac expanded as the dike, built in 1980, allowed homes to be constructed on the lake bed.

The dike protected the community in 2017, when severe flooding hit much of the province.