West Island high school bans use of cell phones on school property — even during recess and lunch

Students at Saint Thomas High School have new restrictions on cell phone use this year.

They have to turn off their phones and put them in their lockers — and keep them there all day long.

A new policy banning cell phone use on school property was emailed to parents of the West Island high school Monday evening.

Under the new policy, students will not be able to use their electronic devices in the school, even during break time. That means no texting, calling, social media, listening to music or taking photos until they leave the school at the end of the day.

The policy also says that if the cell phone policy is not respected, the device will be "withheld or removed" from the student.

If a student is caught using a cell phone in school for a third time, it will be confiscated until the student's parent or guardian can retrieve it.

The policy says the device could be held for "the next three business days."

Mixed reaction from parents

For one parent, the policy is an unwelcome surprise.

Marco Romani, whose son Massimo started Secondary 5 at Saint Thomas this week, says he could understand a policy that bans cell phones in the classroom. But he says this new policy goes too far.

"It's very prohibitive. It's basically no cell phones period. That's the end of the story," Romani told CBC News.

Romani says that, as a single parent, the cell phone is an important tool he uses to communicate with his son — sending reminders for orthodontist's appointments and after-school commitments.

"I expect the students not to be on their phones while in class, but it's my understanding that the students use their phones anytime they're out of class." Romani said.

For other parents, however, this policy is a step in the right direction to lessening teenagers' dependence on electronic devices.

Anni Mills, whose son is starting Secondary 4 at Saint Thomas, says that she hopes this new policy will change her son's digital habits, even outside of school.

"When they come home right away, instead of going to homework or going outside, they go straight to electronics," she said.

She's already implemented a similar policy in her household. From Monday to Thursday, when her children get home they place their electronic devices on the counter, and are not allowed to touch it for the rest of the night.

The only exceptions: her children can use the electronics for homework, or if an activity — like sports practice — is planned.

"I think it's wonderful, and I think all of the schools should adopt it." Mills said.

"It's a really good place to start for everybody."

Saint Thomas principal Marie-Josee Coiteux declined CBC Montreal's request for an interview about the new policy.

For his part, Romani remains skeptical.

"Smartphones are a part of life now." He said.

"Especially for younger people, that's something that is going to be with them for the rest of their lives. They need to be taught how to use it."