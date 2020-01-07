Residents of small Quebec town look to boost local economy by learning Spanish

When newcomers settle in Quebec, they're offered French-language lessons and welcomed with a user's guide to life in the province.

But one small town near Lac Saint-Jean is taking it a step further.

"New workers make an effort to learn French, so we made an effort to learn Spanish," said Derek O'Hearn, a councillor from Saint-Nazaire, population 2,100.

A handful of skilled workers from Mexico has been in town since October, and dozens of residents have teamed up to find ways to welcome them to the community with open arms.

Along with taking Spanish lessons offered by the municipality, residents have also been providing the newcomers with winter clothing and other gifts and inviting the newcomers into their social circles.

Forced to hire from afar

Rural Quebec towns like Saint-Nazaire, 220 kilometres north of Quebec City, find themselves struggling to stay afloat.

"Often we see our young people leaving town, but we have an opportunity to go out and find people and integrate them into our municipality," said Mayor Jules Bouchard.

"We have neighbourhoods in development. Our primary goal is to keep and expand our municipality."

Skilled labour, in short supply everywhere, is especially acute in far-flung regions. Proco — a metal manufacturer that's been the region's economic backbone for some 50 years — has been searching abroad for skilled, experienced employees.

Proco officials recently travelled to Mexico, hiring 16 workers from roughly 400 applicants.

Since October, five of those new hires have settled in Saint-Nazaire. So far, they're happy to have the work — even if it means being separated from their families for now.

Proco, a metal manufacturing firm, hired 16 skilled labourers from Mexico. Five have been hard at work since October. (Catherine Paradis/Radio-Canada)

"We are paid better, the working hours are shorter, and the living environment is much safer than in Mexico," said Angel de Jesus Paredes Rodrigez, one of those first five to arrive.

"I have a daughter, and my wife is pregnant," Parades Rodriguez told Radio-Canada recently, speaking rudimentary French.

One of his colleagues, Jesus Molina Pavon, also left behind a wife who is expecting a baby in May.

After three months in rural Quebec, they're both keen on moving their families north once they're able to.

Looking for long-term commitment

Proco's general manager, Jean-Denish Toupin, said the new arrivals are here on three-year contracts, however, the company and the local townspeople hope the newcomers are eventually able to stay.

"We select people by saying to them, 'What we are looking for are people who will come and settle with us forever,'" Toupin said.

Saul Armando Exzacarias Corro came to work in Canada to help his wife and two children. (Catherine Paradis/Radio-Canada)

Tucked between Saguenay and Alma, Saint-Nazaire has plenty to offer to those who enjoy the great outdoors, but it's isolated stretches of farmland and blueberry fields may not appeal to everyone — especially those who struggle with the local language or don't feel part of the community.

That's where the townspeople are stepping in and doing their part.

When municipal officials caught wind of the new arrivals, they established a welcoming committee and set up subsidized Spanish lessons for residents interested in joining the effort.

Proco general manager Jean-Denis Toupin says he has been delighted by the support residents of Saint-Nazaire are offering his newest employees. (Mireille Chayer/Radio-Canada)

Those classes ended up being even more popular than expected.

"The demand is so high, we were forced to refuse some," said Bouchard, who is one of the 30 students.

Julie Desgagné, a local school teacher, is among those who signed up to learn Spanish. She joined the welcoming committee as well, looking forward employing her language skills when the immigrants' children arrive at her school.

She said learning Spanish will "give me the opportunity to work with them and make myself understood."

Winter coats, a car and friends

Coun. Jean-François Néron is co-leading the welcoming committee with the town's mayor. He said the committee has been doing everything it can to help the first five arrivals feel at home.

"We took turns welcoming them," he said.

"We bought them winter coats. We bought them a car. We integrated them into our groups of friends in Saint-Nazaire."

Welders are the workers that Proco hired from Mexico. (Catherine Paradis/Radio-Canada)

As for Proco, Toupin said he's delighted by the the town's involvement in welcoming his company's newest employees.

"This is not a passing trend," he said.

"The population must continue to be open because it will happen. There will be people who will come to help us produce and remain a competitive, efficient and productive region."