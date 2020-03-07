19-year-old man in hospital after late-night shooting in Saint-Michel

Montreal police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot early Saturday morning in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the corner of 25th Avenue and 39th Street shortly after 1:30 a.m., after a 911 call reported a shooting.

When police arrived they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the victim is not cooperating with police.

Investigators remained on the scene Saturday to investigate with the assistance of the SPVM's canine unit.