Saint-Michel's Falla festival celebrates the work of local youth

It's a festival of fire, colour and dance.

This weekend, La Falla de Saint-Michel invites Montrealers to celebrate the work of local teens.

Over 10 weeks, youth aged 17 to 18 have been taking professional workshops, learning manual skills and helping construct a mega-structure. This structure is nearly four metres high, and will be revealed at the festival.

Traditionally, the structure would be set ablaze as part of the celebrations. But, due to pandemic restrictions, organizers this year will forgo the pyrotechnics. Instead, they're holding out until more people will be allowed to come witness the event.

This is the second year in a row they've made this decision. In 2020, youth constructed an artificial tree, and opted not to burn it. They've instead nested it within this year's structure.

In 2022, youth will get to work on a third structure. And, if all goes well, they'll be able to burn all three in a celebration of fire and light next year.

This tree was built to be destroyed by fire but will be preserved until the pandemic restrictions are lifted and a bigger crowd can be gathered for the festivities. (Sébastien Gauvet Blanchet/CBC)

Marie-Christine Roy, a program co-ordinator for the event, says she saw the youth change during the 10-week program.

"They start mostly shy," she said. "But everyone has fun during the workshops."

Those workshops include learning how to make a budget, how to be better communicators and how to dress for job interviews.

The Falla de Saint-Michel is modelled after a Valencian celebration of a similar name. In Spain, The tradition dates back to the 1400s, when local carpenters would build a fire to celebrate the arrival of spring.

This year, the festival's theme in Saint-Michel is community — appropriate, after a long year of reduced contact.

"It's an event that brings the community together," said Roy.

Although the Falla this year won't involve flames leaping in the air, it's still exciting. Circus performers will be on site to entertain audiences. And there will be an exhibit showcasing each step that went into building the structure.

Roy hopes that this will encourage people to visit Saint-Michel.

"It's not downtown. It's not Old Montreal," said Roy. "But you can celebrate this weekend, do something different."

"It's a unique and colourful event," she said.