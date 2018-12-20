Skip to Main Content
Man gunned down in Saint-Leonard
A man has been shot in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough. Police say the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man was shot through a car window in Saint-Leonard on Thursday afternoon. (Navneet Pall/CBC )

A man in his 50s has been shot in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

Police say the man was taken to hospital on Thursday afternoon with life-threatening injuries. 

The shooting happened at a gas station near the intersection of Langelier and Robert streets.  

