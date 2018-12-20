New
Man gunned down in Saint-Leonard
A man has been shot in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough. Police say the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shooting victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A man in his 50s has been shot in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
Police say the man was taken to hospital on Thursday afternoon with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened at a gas station near the intersection of Langelier and Robert streets.
