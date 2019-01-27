Saint-Leonard bike shop packs up in search of more client-friendly street

Business owner Yannick Perreault is picking up his bike shop and moving it to Rosemont after five years on Jean-Talon Street East, saying he's tired of waiting for the promised revitalization of the shopping area.

He told CBC that the borough has been delaying the street's revitalization for years, even though public consultations on the project were already held.

"In the past four years, we heard four times that it's going to be next spring," Perreault said.

Business owners were hoping for a bike path along Jean-Talon Street East before Lacordaire Boulevard, and a public square that would encourage pedestrian traffic.

Because he runs a bike shop, he knows it's important for cyclists to be able to access his business on two wheels.

"If there were bike paths in Saint-Leonard, if people could cross the 40 on their bike safely, the customer base would have grown in the area," he said.

The are would benefit from a bike lane and more pedestrian space, said Perreault. (CBC)

Perreault himself said he doesn't feel as safe riding his bike in Saint-Leonard compared with Rosemont of the Plateau.

After growing frustrated with the borough's lack of commitment, Perreault found a new location on Papineau Avenue.

"I just don't think [the borough] feels the urgency of doing something."

He added that future construction on the Blue line will mean additional disruption for business owners in that part of the city's East End.

"The Blue line should be finished by 2026 and probably there will be work on the streets for the next five years or more. It's very tough for retail stores like us when you have that much of a timeline for renovation," he said.

Paul Micheletti, president of the local merchants' association, said that he was sad to see Maglia Rosa bike shop go, but that it's not entirely surprising.

"I understand his decision process," he said. "There's a lot of spots in Montreal that have improved and here it hasn't happened yet and it's really frustrating."

Paul Micheletti is the president of the local merchants' association and a business owner on Jean-Talon Street East. (CBC)

He said the two-year consultation included a lot of ideas that members of the business community were excited about, that have yet to materialize.

He said with condo towers going up nearby over the last three decades, the area needs to be reorganized with pedestrians and cyclists in mind.

He called the current 50 km/h speed limit on Jean-Talon "completely ridiculous for a residential street."

Micheletti added that making the area more attractive will help bring in customers and shopping traffic, too.

"We want to make it more user-friendly, make it a place where people can walk, have a coffee, sit down, relax. It's not happening."

The borough of Saint-Leonard did not immediately respond to CBC's request for comment.