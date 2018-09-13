Saint-Laurent to 'redouble' safety measures after fatal train collision

Following a fatal train collision that killed a teenage boy, the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent is ramping up safety measures — accelerating an ongoing effort to improve pedestrian security across the borough.

"Safety has always been a priority for our community and we have done a lot over the years to make sure that it can be as safe as possible," said borough mayor Alan DeSousa.

Those efforts have been successful, he added, but the death of a 13-year-old boy at the Bois-Franc station last week has "really shaken us up" and "we just think that it is important to redouble our efforts."

Over the last few days, the borough has been working closely with Exo, the commuter train company, to install new safety measures, he said.

Crossing guards have been posted at train crossings and officials have visited local schools near railway tracks to raise awareness about rail safety.

At the request of the borough, Exo will also be installing lighted signs at the connections between platforms at the Bois-Franc, Roxboro-Pierrefonds and Du Ruisseau train stations over the next few weeks.

"The safety aspect is a key component of all the projects we develop, because Saint-Laurent residents' safety is a major and ever-ongoing concern for us," DeSousa said in statement issued by the borough Wednesday.

Safety campaign began earlier this summer

The borough says additional security measures, including increased presence of inspectors on the platform, were put in place in mid-August.

Their goal is to educate new and regular rail transit users of the proper habits to adopt near railway tracks.

Last October, a crossing gate, flashing lights and audible alarms were added to the Montpellier crossings.

There have long been signs at the Bois-Franc station warning pedestrians to stop, look and listen before crossing tracks. However, there were never any automatic gates to stop pedestrians from walking in front of trains like there are at other stations in Montreal. (CBC)

The borough says it's working in cooperation with Exo to emphasize rail safety. It is also collaborating with Quebec's pension fund, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), on ensuring its urban electric transit network (REM) is developed with safety in mind.

Last week, REM spokesperson Jean-Vincent Lacroix told CBC that the light-rail network will be fully automated. Unlike a conventional train, the rails will not be accessible because of the automated doors in place, he said.

This rendering of a planned REM station demonstrates how automatic doors will ensure pedestrians have no access to the rails. (Submitted by Réseau express métropolitain )

Saint-Laurent has been developing a "pedestrian master plan" with the aim of improving pedestrian mobility.

"We are placing particular emphasis on the safe development of future new train stations on Saint-Laurent territory," says DeSousa.

Citizens have role to play: DeSousa

While the borough is pushing forward with a collaborative effort to ensure pedestrian safety measures are implemented, DeSousa says citizens also have a role to play by staying alert and obedient to safety regulations.

After the boy that was struck and killed by a commuter train last week, witnesses told police the boy had headphones on and his phone in hand at the time of the collision.

In the end, DeSousa said, no safety measure is more effective than people staying aware of what's going on around them.

"It is of the utmost importance that everyone obey the safety rules and the Highway Code, while being careful and cautious at all times," he says.

"We still require individual responsibility and people to be alert to what's going on around them, but these measure can definitely improve safety in the community."

With files from Shawn Lyons