Man fatally shot in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore

The victim was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was brought to a nearby hospital where his death was confirmed hours later. 

Investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made

The victim was found around 7:30 p.m. in the outdoor parking lot of the Saint-Lambert commuter train station, near Mercier Street and Mercille Avenue, according to Longueuil police.  (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

A man in his 20s is dead after being shot in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore Thursday night. 

He was found around 7:30 p.m. in the outdoor parking lot of the Saint-Lambert commuter train station, near Mercier Street and Mercille Avenue, according to Longueuil police. 

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was brought to a nearby hospital where his death was confirmed hours later. 

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. 

now