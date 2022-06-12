4-year-old boy drowns in Saint-Lambert after falling into backyard pool

Longueuil police say a child has died after falling into a backyard swimming pool.

Emergency services were called to a home on Normandie Avenue in Saint-Lambert Saturday, just after 4 p.m. after the boy was found in the pool.

Paramedics tried to revive the boy, but he was declared dead in hospital, less than an hour later

Longueuil police say the death appears to be an accident, but spokesperson François Boucher is reminding people to be vigilant with children around water.

Boucher says people must always be attentive, and keep a constant watch around water.

"You can never assume your children are safe or that they'll listen to instructions," he said.

The drowning was the 20th in Quebec this year.