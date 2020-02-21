Several dozen protesters still blocking CN rails in Saint-Lambert despite injunction

The number of protesters blocking commuter trains on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire line near Saint-Lambert station on Montreal's South Shore have dwindled, but about a dozen stayed overnight Thursday despite being served with an injunction.

On Thursday, Canadian National Railway (CN) announced it had obtained an injunction to dismantle a rail blockade that's been in place since about noon Wednesday.

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters that "we will dismantle the blockade" once the injunction is served.

He said Longueuil police would be in charge and use force if necessary.

Longueuil police are keeping watch on the blockade but have not moved in to dismantle it or try to remove the protesters by force, as suggested by the premier.

Police said they would give a reasonable amount of time for protesters to leave on their own after being handed the injunction. They didn't specify when they planned to move in and enforce the injunction.

Longueuil police are standing by but have not moved in to enforce the injunction. (Romain Schué/Radio-Canada)

The injunction was served to protesters at the site around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Before there were as many as 50 protesters on the site, but some chose to leave. Once the sun came up Friday morning, the group grew to about 30.

Protesters are there in a show of solidarity for Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in BC, who are against a pipeline passing through traditional territory.

The Mont-Saint-Hilaire line is the second commuter train route to be disrupted in the greater Montreal region. A blockade in Kahnawake, on Montreal's South Shore, has forced Exo to cancel travel on its Candiac line since Feb. 10.

Legault said the Kahnawake blockade will not be dismantled by the Quebec government, because it is on Mohawk territory.

Many of the protesters in Saint-Lambert are young people and students, the majority of which are not Indigenous.

The Mont-Saint-Hilaire line blockade could be dismantled by police anytime thanks to the CN injunction. The Kahnawake blockade will not be dismantled by the Quebec government, however, because it is on Mohawk territory. (Radio-Canada)

There have also been railway protests in Listiguj, along the Baie-des-Chaleurs.

Gary Metallic, a Mi'kmaq hereditary chief in the Gaspé, said the Quebec government should refrain from using force to end the protest.

"I always said that it's better to have a peaceful solution than to do what some people, like the premier of Quebec, are saying — send in the troops. No, you can't do that because history shows us, you know, 1990, the Oka crisis," he said.

Legault has been calling on Ottawa to do something to end the railway stoppages across the country.