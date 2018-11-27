Homicide investigation launched after body found in Sainte-Julie

Provincial police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in a rural area of Sainte-Julie, Que., on Montreal's South Shore.

Shortly after midnight, Sûreté du Québec patrollers discovered a man lying next to a vehicle on Belle Rivière Road, not far from a Hydro-Québec facility.

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Ingrid Asselin said the officers determined he was dead.

A homicide investigation has been launched because the body showed signs of violence, she said.

The victim has not been identified. Speaking with CBC Monday early Tuesday, Asselin was unable to provide further details about the victim.

SQ investigators will work in collaboration with the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police service.