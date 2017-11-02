Quebec mother sentenced to 8 years in prison in deaths of 3 newborns

A 28-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and two counts of concealing the body of a child was sentenced to 8 years in prison in a Saint-Jérôme, Que., courthouse Friday.

The judge approved a joint recommendation by the Crown and the defence, though he expressed reservations about the woman's chances of rehabilitation.

In 2017, the woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of a surviving child, walked into a hospital in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal, suffering from abdominal pain and hemorrhaging. The doctors quickly determined that she had given birth, but she did not have a child with her.

Police were dispatched to her home in home in nearby Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac. There, they found the body of a newborn child, wrapped in a blanket and placed under the basement sink. They then found two more bodies in plastic bags at the home.

Investigators could not determine whether two of the infants had been stillborn.

Authorities alleged the first death occurred on Dec. 3, 2014, followed by two more deaths in February and October of 2017.

The woman had initially been charged with three counts of first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges in July.

Taking into account the time that she has already served since her arrest, the woman will spend around five more years in prison.