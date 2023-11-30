People in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., set to get running water back tonight

Thousands of residents of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., who have been without running water since Monday, should be able to turn on the tap as of tonight, but the city is hoping they keep it to a trickle for now.

"It's not easy but at least today we see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Mayor Andrée Bouchard.

Repair teams worked overnight to weld the pipes, which was done by 4 a.m. Thursday, said the city's director of infrastructure and water management, Guillaume Grégoire.

Connected pipes have to be cleaned out before use, which should be done by the evening, Grégoire told journalists.

Once the piping network is ready to go, the city, located about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal, will gradually reopen the water supply network, but it says residents will have to keep boiling their water until Saturday and there is always the possibility that another pipe can burst.

"The network could have been weakened by the amount of valve manipulation done over the last 72 hours," said Grégoire.

"This is a very delicate operation."

The initial burst pipe left half of the city's population — about 56,000 people — without running water, with the other half under a boil-water advisory.

Bouchard urged residents to use water sparingly until Friday to prevent excessive demand from overloading the system. The mayor praised the work of emergency response teams and the patience of residents over the last few days.

"What I see are resilient citizens," she said. "The solidarity we saw in Saint-Jean is undeniable."

Two water distribution centres will remain open until 10 p.m. this evening, and the school board is expected to announce whether school will resume Friday.