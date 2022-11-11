Police have arrested two suspects as part of a large, ongoing police operation at a CEGEP in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., — where students and staff are starting to exit the building after being in lockdown for about three hours.

Students and staff at the CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu received a message from school officials shortly after 9 a.m. Friday ordering them to barricade themselves into closed rooms and keep the lights off.

Local police arrested a 19-year-old male suspect, who police said was wearing a bulletproof vest and acting suspiciously in front of the CEGEP, around 10 a.m.

The second suspect, a female minor, was arrested and detained for questioning around the same time, police spokesperson Barbara-Anne Dion told Radio-Canada.

Montreal police officer Jérémie Lévesque said there were no reported gunshots and police have no information on firearms or explosives in or near the school.

There were no injuries, though one pregnant woman is being transported to hospital as a preventive measure, said Lévesque.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after noon Friday. Montreal police called the Sûreté du Québec for backup and sniffer dogs are on the premises.

Police evacuated the school classroom by classroom and Lévesque said they will search bags and vehicles before students and staff leave the premises.

"We are not excluding the possibility that there is another suspect," he said.

According to a brief news release, the school said the lockdown order came at the request of the police force in the city located about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Police have established a security perimeter around the school and access to the premises is prohibited.

Nathalie Beaudoin, the CEGEP's managing director, says people are being asked to stay away from the school.

She says all school activities for the day have been cancelled.