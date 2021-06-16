Provincial police investigating deaths of 2 men in Saint-Hyacinthe

Provincial police are investigating what they say are two suspicious deaths in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., a town located about 60 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Valérie Beauchamp said the two men were found in an apartment on Laframboise Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The men were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

"The investigation is still ongoing right now," said Beauchamp on Tuesday evening.

She said she was unable to provide details about the victims or why their deaths are considered suspect.

Crime scene technicians and investigators are on the scene, gathering as much information as they can to try to better understand what happened, she said.

Nobody has been arrested, said Beauchamp.