Police investigate after an accident on St-Hubert Plaza turns fatal

Montreal police are awaiting autopsy results as they investigate the death of a man struck by an object on St-Hubert Plaza last week.

Witnesses called 911 at around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 30 after the man was struck in the eye by something while walking near an area where construction work was taking place. Quebec's workplace health and safety board said that workers in the area, on the plaza near St-Zotique Street, were cutting paving stones.

The 36-year-old man lost consciousness at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where he died on Sept. 2, three days later, said Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Montreal police.

"One hypothesis is that a shard of metal hit the pedestrian in the area of his eye," Chèvrefils said.

One witness told a CBC reporter there had been no barrier around the work site and that pedestrians had been walking straight through. Chèvrefils wouldn't comment on specific conditions at the location.

She said investigators are waiting for the Coroner to release the autopsy results.