Montreal's Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne riding heads to the polls for provincial byelection

Voters are deciding today who will replace the Dominique Anglade as the member of the National Assembly for the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne.

Anglade resigned as MNA and leader of the Quebec Liberals after her party's underwhelming performance in the October election, taking just under 15 percent of the vote. Now 11 candidates have stepped up to the plate, all vying to become the new MNA.

Tens of thousands have already voted in advanced polling.

Anglade won the riding with nearly 12,000 votes, or 36 percent of the turnout, in the Oct. 3 election.

With close to 28 percent of the vote, immigration lawyer Guillaume Cliche-Rivard of Québec solidaire (QS) took second place and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) candidate came in third with about 18 percent.

This time around, Cliche-Rivard is taking another stab at it while entrepreneur Christopher Baenninger is running for the Liberals.

Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne has been a riding since 1992 following the merger of the former ridings of Saint-Henri, created in 1922, and Sainte-Anne, created in 1912. There are about 57,400 registered voters in the riding.

Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne has long been a Liberal stronghold, with Anglade holding her seat since since 2015.

In the lead-up to Monday's byelection, leaders of QS and the Liberals have been taking jabs at each other.

"For the defence of rights and freedoms, we cannot afford a member of Québec solidaire," said Marc Tanguay, interim leader of the Liberals.

He has criticized the QS's support of Bill 96, the CAQ's language reform law. He has also called the QS out for having Sol Zanetti in its ranks. He was the former leader of Option Nationale, which pushed for an independent Quebec.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson of the QS, said it's clear this byelection won't force a change in leadership at the National Assembly, but it will choose who is best suited to oppose the CAQ government.

"We will have to work hard, we are very aware of that," he said. "But I think we have an excellent candidate."

For information about where and how to vote, visit the Elections Quebec website. Polls open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.