Woman in critical condition after Saint-Henri apartment fire

A 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after a fire in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood Tuesday night.

"We fear for her life," said Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The fire started at around 10 p.m. on the first floor of a four-unit building on Beaudoin Street, near Ste-Émilie Street.

About 50 firefighters were called to the scene and able to get the fire under control, but the building was heavily damaged by the fire.

The 61-year-old woman was in cardiac arrest when firefighters arrived, and two other people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Several people were forced out of their homes.

The investigation has been transferred to the police department's arson squad, Brabant said.

This is standard protocol in a case where somebody is severely injured, but that does not necessarily mean that investigators suspect arson, he said.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.