18-month-old dead after being hit by vehicle in Saint-Eustache driveway

An 18-month-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway on Saturday in Saint-Eustache, north of Montreal.

In a statement emailed to media, Saint-Eustache police said a 911 call was made around 1 p.m. First responders and police arrived and found the child seriously injured. The child was taken to the hospital but later died.

The police said the child was at the family home, and was struck by a pick-up truck that was in motion. Preliminary indications suggest it was an accident, police said.