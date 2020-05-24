Skip to Main Content
18-month-old dead after being hit by vehicle in Saint-Eustache driveway
Montreal

18-month-old dead after being hit by vehicle in Saint-Eustache driveway

A child died after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway on Saturday in Saint-Eustache, north of Montreal.

A call to 911 was made early Saturday afternoon

CBC News ·
The police said the child was at the family home, and was struck by a pick-up truck that was in motion. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

An 18-month-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway on Saturday in Saint-Eustache, north of Montreal.

In a statement emailed to media, Saint-Eustache police said a 911 call was made around 1 p.m. First responders and police arrived and found the child seriously injured. The child was taken to the hospital but later died.

The police said the child was at the family home, and was struck by a pick-up truck that was in motion. Preliminary indications suggest it was an accident, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News