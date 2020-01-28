Saint-Bruno council unanimously rejects crematoria proposal

Hundreds of residents of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., on Montreal's South Shore are breathing a sigh of relief after the town's council rejected a controversial crematoria project.

Elected officials said little about their decision during Monday's monthly council meeting — citing concerns that this case may now be heading to court.

That's because the proposed funeral home complied with local zoning regulations and the city's planning advisory committee recommended the project be approved.

The Coopérative funéraire du Grand Montréal, which also runs a funeral home and crematorium in Longueuil, has threatened to sue the city if it doesn't grant the construction permit.

Mathieu Houle, the funeral co-operative's director of operations, has said the two crematoria planned for the site would be fuelled by natural gas and surpass Canada's strict environmental standards.

"We are of course disappointed with the decision," he said in a statement after the vote Monday.

"We believe we have a good project, which poses no risk to public health or the environment."

The project is planned for Parent Street, about 100 metres from Highway 30. The site is zoned commercial, but nearby residents began voicing concerns last fall about how the crematoria will impact air quality.

Opponents launched a petition and collected more than 250 signatures late last year.

The town has since commissioned three studies that evaluated the project's potential impacts on the environment, health, property values and traffic in the area.

Houle said those studies proved the planned funeral home met environmental standards and would have "no significant impact on the value of surrounding homes and local car traffic."

He said the co-operative wishes to continue a dialogue with the town and its residents, but he didn't rule out legal action.

He said the co-operative intends, by all means at its disposal, to "defend its rights and accomplish its mission of offering an essential service to communities with respect for human dignity, which includes a welcoming and easily accessible site."