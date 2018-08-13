Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle
A pedestrian was struck by a car just after 8 p.m. while walking on Route 202 in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que.
Provincial police spokesperson says victim is 'between life and death'
A provincial police spokesperson said early Monday the victim is "between life and death."
Police provided no further details.
Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle abuts the New York border, approximately 60 kilometres south of Montreal.