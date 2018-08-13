Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle

A pedestrian was struck by a car just after 8 p.m. while walking on Route 202 in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que.

Provincial police spokesperson says victim is 'between life and death'

CBC News ·
SQ officers and ambulance workers responded to the collision in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle. (Radio-Canada)

A provincial police spokesperson said early Monday the victim is "between life and death."

Police provided no further details.

Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle abuts the New York border, approximately 60 kilometres south of Montreal.

The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance. (Radio-Canada)

