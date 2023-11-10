It's 1799 and Morris "the Black Man" just used credit to buy a fiddle, along with some rum and tobacco, from a general store in the Lower Canada village of Philipsburg.

The customer appears under this name on a yellowed, dated ledger from the store owned by loyalist Philip Ruiter in the village, which is part of Saint-Armand, Que., in what is now the Eastern Townships.

The ledger is one of several 19th-century documents recently uncovered by historians that they say challenge long-held beliefs about the small Black community that lived in Saint-Armand at that time — notably, that they were all enslaved.

Heather Darch, former Missisquoi Museum curator and Quebec Anglophone Heritage Network (QAHN) project manager, said records that point to Black people buying items under their names and using credit suggests that they were free even though slavery existed in Canada at the time and would not be abolished until 1834.

"They wouldn't [have been] able to do that if they were slaves," she said.

Darch, who has been researching Saint-Armand's Black community for some 30 years, recently uncovered documents suggesting at least 15 Black people — including Morris Emery (the man listed in the 1799 ledger) who was a travelling musician and busker — lived freely in the community between 1785 and 1833.

She combed through store ledgers, church records of one of the leading abolitionists of the community at the time and military records to draw her conclusion.

"You could see the names of the [Black] people that actually lived here, who were working and contributing to society, not as slaves, but as people alongside the white community," said Darch.

Exhibition in Saint-Armand

The findings, based on the research conducted by Darch and local amateur historian Guy Paquin, are displayed on three bilingual panels at a recently inaugurated outdoor exhibit in Saint-Armand, about 83 kilometres south of Montreal, near the U.S. border.

The first panel offers a brief summary about the history of slavery in Lower Canada; the second presents glimpses into the lives of some of the apparently free Black people living in the community between the late 18th and early 19th centuries; the third provides information on the paths to freedom, including the Underground Railroad, and the abolition of slavery in New England.

The Black people considered to be free, many known solely by their first names, include:

Flavia, a hard-working farmworker who was paid with goods from a general store.

Hannah Giles and her sisters, who were all baptized and welcomed in writing into the community by their sponsor.

Justus Billings, who served in the militia and voted one too many times.

"This was a resilient community and we can't even recognize what kind of work they had to do, what kind of prejudices they faced," said Darch, adding her findings don't claim the Black members of the community were on an equal standing with white members "at all."

"But they were here. They were working. They survived," she said. "We have to tell these stories when we can."

Questions raised about historic cemetery

While the findings offer a new historical perspective of the Black community living in Saint-Armand, they also raise questions about the oral history of an unmarked gravesite, where close to a dozen Black slaves have long been said to be buried.

Several loyalist families leaving the United States were said to have brought slaves with them when they settled near Saint-Armand around 1784. Oral history, backed by the preliminary findings of Quebec anthropologist Roland Viau, has it that there are bones from those slaves buried near a large whale-shaped boulder in the community.

But Paquin says Viau's findings were "only hypotheses."

"We're still hoping, still waiting for a smoking gun because nobody has found any text, any proof [of a Black burial ground]," he said.

Paquin said Darch's research raises the possibility that the site could be a cemetery for predominantly free Black people, or perhaps not a burial ground for Black people at all.

Don't rule out oral history, says historian

Dorothy Williams, a historian who specializes in Black Canadian history, says it's difficult to find proof because Quebec doesn't have any "slave scholars," unlike other provinces.

"We're really at the toddler stage of our own history," said Williams, who cautioned against ruling out the oral history of a burial ground for Black slaves without any concrete evidence.

"[There's] no evidence that they were slaves, [but] no evidence that they were free," she said.

Darch, for her part, says she and Paquin don't want to "ever take away any of the history that people have already studied, the oral history that exists."

"We're just saying: let's look at it a little more carefully," she said, adding she'd like to see more research and archeology conducted at the site.

"We're open to the [fact] that all possibilities still exist in this community."

As for the panels, Williams calls them beautiful, saying they show how Black people played an "economic role in the community."

She said while they're a great first step, they're "just the beginning."

