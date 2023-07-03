Search for 2 missing people continues after Quebec town hit by flooding, landslides

The search for two missing people continues Monday after a town in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region was hit by flooding and landslides.

The town of Rivière-Éternité, about 260 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, has been in a state of emergency since Saturday.

The two missing are a man and a woman in their 40s. Divers, all-terrain vehicles and helicopters are assisting in the search.

Nearly 200 people have been forced to leave their homes, and over 100 campers were evacuated via helicopter from a nearby provincial park on Sunday afternoon.

No new evacuations were necessary as of Monday, said the mayor of Rivière-Éternité, Rémi Gagné.

Emergency crews have to check the state of the town's septic tanks and basements before allowing residents to come back. The town does also not currently have access to safe drinking water.

Route 170 will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time, Gagné said. Meanwhile, safety crews are working to open a detour route for emergency vehicles only, which should be open by the end of Tuesday.

"I am with you wholeheartedly," said Gagné at a news conference Monday. "All our decisions are to ensure everyone's safety."

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu said there is a lot of work to be done to restore the town's roads, which are damaged and full of debris.

He said the river's tides swelled up to four times its typical height during heavy rainfall over the weekend, causing it to overflow and flood the town.