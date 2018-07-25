Saguenay police search for developmentally challenged 14-year-old girl and her father

Saguenay police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl and her father.

Carl Tremblay-Sergerie and Méganne Sergerie, who live in Chicoutimi, could be in Montreal.

The man left with his daughter on July 19, without giving any notice and is now subject to an arrest warrant.

Officials say the father failed to appear at a Youth Protection department hearing regarding custody of his daughter.

The girl is developmentally challenged, and her safety could be compromised, police say.

"The youth protection agency asked for our assistance in finding the girl and bringing her back to the youth centre," said Dany Tardif, spokesperson for Saguenay police.

The father, 36, has black hair and blue eyes. He drives a white Ford F150 truck.