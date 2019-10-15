40 economists publish open letter opposing Énergie Saguenay pipeline project

A group of economists are opposing the $14-billion gas pipeline project slated for the Saguenay region, saying that claims the liquefied natural gas would be among the greenest in the world are insufficient to justify the project.

Forty economists have signed an open letter, published in La Presse Tuesday, to state their opposition to the Énergie Saguenay pipeline project .

"Since Canada is having trouble reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, it should stop facilitating projects that will grow emissions," the letter says.

The project would involve the construction of a pipeline across a 782-kilometre stretch of the province — from northern Ontario to Saguenay — and the building of a liquid natural gas (LNG) plant, as well as a marine terminal to ship the liquid natural gas (LNG) to overseas markets.

GNL Québec is the company promoting the project, and Gazoduc inc. is the company developing the new infrastructure. They maintain that transforming the gas to liquid with hydroelectricity would make the project clean — but the economists say this is difficult to back up.

"They would have to provide some certainty as to how the natural gas is going to be used.

So in the absence of any assurance, then it turns into a bit more of a rhetorical claim about what the possibilities are," said Eric Miller, an economist with York University who is one of the signatories of the letter in La Presse.

The letter states that although the companies behind the project claim the gas will replace more polluting energy sources like coal, there is no guarantee that it would not replace conventional gas or even renewable electricity.

Claims the project will create 6,000 jobs during construction and 1,100 thereafter, the letter states, also need to be put into perspective.

Jobs promised in the region will be filled almost exclusively by workers from outside the region, or by workers leaving their current job to work on the gas complex, the letter says.

"This will aggravate the labour shortage," the letter says.

Miller says it's important for economists to weigh in on environmental issues. In June, more than 150 scientists voiced their concerns about the project in their own open letter in Le Devoir and the National Observer.

"We economists have signed a letter that adds to the concern of the scientists," Miller said. "It's actually making use of their research and adding our additional economic dimension where we raise a number of questions that we have that have yet to be answered."

GNL Québec responded to the open letter this morning in a press release, defending the Énergie Saguenay project.

It says it has consulted the population and indigenous communities, and is working with scientific experts to address environmental concerns.

GNL Québec says its natural gas project would actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions.