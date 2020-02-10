Saguenay couple finds live frog in green pepper
'It's like the Caramilk secret. How the frog ended up in the pepper, I have no idea,' said Nicole Gagnon
A Saguenay couple got quite the shock this weekend when they found a live frog inside a green pepper they purchased at a local grocery store.
Nicole Gagnon and Gérald Blackburn reported their discovery to their grocery store and the province's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).
"It's like the Caramilk secret. How the frog ended up in the pepper, I have no idea," Gagnon said.
Gagnon and Blackburn have put the little amphibian and the pepper in a container. Ministry officials will come and collect them to try to figure out where the pepper — and the frog — originated.
Since the pepper is an imported product, the frog's file will be transferred to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Each year, MAPAQ reports about 20 similar situations. Normally, insects such as spiders are found.
As for the couple, they say they find the situation funny, especially since the grocer had no way of knowing there was a frog inside the pepper.
No one ate the pepper — or the frog — so Blackburn and Gagnon confirm no one got sick as a result of the discovery.
Based on a report by Radio-Canada
