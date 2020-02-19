'Safety of my community': Kanesatake grand chief defends comments on railway blockades

The Grand Chief of Kanesatake, Serge Otsi Simon, says his comments calling for an end to widespread rail blockades were for "the safety of my community."

Simon has been locked out of his band council office by community members calling for his resignation since he made the comments at a news conference in Ottawa Tuesday.

He said he was "pleading with protesters" to bring down the blockades.

He's meeting again with the community members, who remain outside his band council office Wednesday morning.

"[Those who oppose me] decided that my comments were irresponsible or not called for, that I didn't consult with them before I said anything," Simon said. "But I was acting in the best interest of my community, and the safety of my community."

The elected official of the First Nations community near Oka, Que., publicly called for an end to blockades that have paralyzed rail traffic across the country.

The protests are an act of solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C., who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline project running through their traditional territory.

Grand Chief Serge Simon has arrived at the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake office. He had a conversation with the protesters outside who are asking for his resignation. We were asked not to listen to that conversation. —@katemckenna8

That led to about 30 community members protesting outside the band council office in Kanesatake, arguing that Simon's comments failed to acknowledge the First Nation's history with the Oka Crisis.

They're calling for him to step down, saying he does not represent the interests of the community.