Cancer, dialysis patients infected as COVID-19 sweeps through Montreal's Sacré-Coeur hospital

COVID-19 has swept through five wards on four different floors at Montreal's Sacré-Cœur hospital, infecting close to 120 patients, including cancer patients and others with already weakened immune systems, Radio-Canada has learned.

Health-care workers say small, shared rooms with no possibility of physical distancing have contributed to the spread of the novel coronavirus. A nurse who Radio-Canada agreed not to identify sent photographs that show three-patient rooms with beds less than a metre apart, separated only by curtains.

The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'île-de-Montréal, which manages the hospital, says it is doing everything it can to isolate patients, keeping them one to a room wherever possible. The hospital has also opened eight overflow units for infected patients.

Some of the outbreaks have occurred on wards with particularly vulnerable patients. The CIUSSS has not confirmed Radio-Canada's figures, but it does confirm there have been eight cases on the oncology ward, including six patients who were infected while in hospital. At least one of those patients has died of COVID-19.

On the hemodialysis unit, some 19 patients are infected, the CIUSSS has confirmed, and several of them are now in intensive care. One of those patients has also died.

Robert Charbonneau, president of Quebec's association of kidney specialists, said there are several hospitals in Montreal with coronavirus outbreaks on their hemodialysis wards, although Sacré-Coeur is the one that is hardest-hit.

"We know that in at least two or three hospitals, there are patients contaminated by COVID-19, and unfortunately some have already died," Charbonneau told Radio-Canada.

All patients masked

For more than a week, all patients on the hemodialysis unit at Sacré-Coeur have been wearing masks because physical distancing is impossible, said Dr. Stéphanie Raymond-Carrier, deputy director of the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'île-de-Montréal.

She said all patients admitted to the unit have their temperatures taken, and they are segregated into different zones, depending on screening results.

"As the number of cases increases, all patients are screened because there may be asymptomatic ones," said Raymond-Carrier.

However, Sacré-Cœur's staff have not similarly been preventively tested for COVID-19 to eliminate the possibility of contagion, Radio-Canada has learned. Only employees who showed symptoms have been tested.

The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'île-de-Montréal has been the second-hardest hit regional health agency on the island of Montreal, accounting for 2,095 COVID cases as of Monday. More than 500 of the agency's health-care workers have been infected.

Sacré-Cœur-de-Montréal, on Gouin Boulevard West in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, was constructed in 1926. It is a Université de Montréal-affiliated teaching hospital and one of Montreal's two main trauma centres, and is responsible for about 15,000 in-patient admissions every year.