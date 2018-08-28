Protesters rally outside Quebec City school after boys accused of sharing explicit photos return to class

More than three dozen protesters gathered in front of a Quebec City private school Tuesday to denounce the court-ordered reinstatement of three boys expelled for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit photos of fellow students.

One large banner read "#StopCultureDuViol," a French translation of the popular English hashtag, "#Stoprapeculture." Another said "Debout pour elles" or "Stand up for girls."

Protesters such as Isabelle Boily lined the sidewalk in front of the school, forming a human chain, holding hands and signs, but letting people pass as needed.

Boily said she disagrees with the decision to reinstate the teenagers, asking people to imagine being the 13-year-old alleged victim who now has to face the boys at school.

"This is unacceptable for these young girls to be around these young boys. One day, one hour is too much," said Boily, who represents the Regroupement des groupes de femmes de la région de la Capitale-Nationale, a local women's rights group.

"Shame must change sides," says a sign held by protesters who lined the sidewalk. (Nicole Germain/Radio-Canada)

In May, six male students at Séminaire des Pères Maristes, aged 12 to 13 at the time, were arrested by Quebec City police for possession and distribution of child pornography. They were suspended by the school, but were able to finish their school year in a separate building.

Last Friday, Quebec Superior Court Justice Daniel Dumais ordered the school to reinstate the boys because he said the school administration bowed to public pressure, after a petition was launched against their re-admittance.

The first official day of school was Tuesday.

"Nothing is said about exactly what happened, the role of each, the origin of the photographs, the way in which they were communicated, by whom, to whom, etc.," the ruling states.

Quebec City police say they have completed their investigation into the matter and have turned the file over to the Crown prosecutors' office, which will decide whether to lay charges.

Thousands sign petition to expel boys

The school's administration announced in June that the boys would be reinstated in the main building in the upcoming school year, prompting an uproar and a 3,000-strong petition decrying the decision.

Three of the boys and two of the three alleged victims have opted to attend school elsewhere.

The parents of the other three boys said they were unable to find spots for them in other private schools in time for the start of the school year.

By Aug. 11, the school was singing to a different tune — announcing the three remaining boys would not be allowed back.

That decision was overruled by Justice Dumais.

"There was unacceptable behaviour and the school had to react," his ruling states. "But we must not, on the contrary, go beyond what we know, and presume attitudes or actions not yet proven."

Boys return, but with conditions

The boys were ordered back to school with conditions such as they must maintain a respectful attitude, cannot use cell phones at school and cannot come into contact with the victim other than what is unavoidable in the school context.

Dumais's judgment is neither final nor permanent, and the evidence is not complete, he wrote.

"If required, the final trial will be held later," he wrote, noting the circumstances surrounding the alleged exchange of photos are not yet known.

The group of protesters included members of a local women's right group, Regroupement des groupes de femmes de la région de la Capitale-Nationale (Alexandra Duval/Radio-Canada)

Quebec Education Minister Sébastien Proulx told Radio-Canada he didn't think the protest was necessary.

A group of parents recently called on the Education Ministry to do more to address bullying at private schools across the province.

With files from Radio-Canada