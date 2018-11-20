'Fighter' West Island couple determined to find brain tumour treatment, anywhere

It's hard for Sean Ryan and Nathalie Fauteux to talk about what their next steps will be, when what brought them to this point happened so quickly it's hard to comprehend.

Two weeks ago, Ryan had a seizure overnight and was rushed to the hospital. A CT scan found a mass, and a later MRI revealed a large tumour.

Last Thursday came the diagnosis: a stage 4 brain Glioblastoma multiforme — a large and highly aggressive brain tumour. Ryan was told its size and location prevents surgery.

It was a complete shock for the seemingly healthy 34-year-old and his family.

Last week, Fauteux decided that there had to be a better prognosis and treatment options for her husband somewhere in the world, and she would post an appeal online for donations so that they could go out and find it.

"We're going to fight this, we're not standing down," Fauteux said. "We're ready to go. Our passports are ready."

Their first choice is staying close to home for treatment, but they are prepared to go anywhere they need to.

Overwhelming support

When the Beaconsfield couple woke up the morning after posting the crowdfunding campaign, the outpouring of support that came through was already overwhelming.

"As much as we're hearing about dying, and very scary things, we're seeing humanity and coming together," Fauteux said.

The community has donated $140K to support the Loyola High School teachers in their global search. 1:04

The support kept going through the weekend and by Tuesday evening, the campaign had collected almost $140,000 and been shared more than 4,000 times.

It's currently the top fundraiser in Canada.

Fauteux said people have even sent them lists of doctors and treatments which they are now compiling.

Loved at Loyola

Ryan teaches at Loyola High School, a private school located at the western edge of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The couple has been married for three years and have a 15-month-old son, James, who is being taken care of by his grandparents as they navigate medical appointments.

For Ryan, the support they've received from the community at Loyola and outside it has been affirming in a way he didn't expect.

"I did not know the impact I had on these kids, or their parents or alumni. It's really wonderful," he said.

The president of Loyola High School, Paul Donovan, isn't surprised by the help being offered up.

"When you say Sean Ryan, the first thing that comes to mind is: smile," Donovan said.

Ryan has taught at the school for a decade and was once a student there too.

On Wednesday morning, the couple is headed back to the Neurological Institute to discuss possible treatment options.

Despite surpassing the $100,000 goal of the fundraiser, they are keeping it open since they don't know where they'll find treatment or how much it will cost.

"He deserves it all. He was there for everyone and now it's their time to be here for him," Fauteux said.

With files from CBC Montreal's Homerun and Navneet Pall