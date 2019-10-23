The Tao of Sex: Dr. Ruth talks apps, boosting sex drive and everything in between

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, known to most of the world simply as Dr. Ruth, said she would never have imagined that after fleeing Nazi Germany, ending up in a Swiss orphanage and becoming an Israeli-trained sniper, at 91, she would be talking about sex "from morning until night."

"I would not have believed it," she said.

But that's exactly what she's doing.

Dr. Ruth joined CBC Montreal Radio Noon host Shawn Apel to take questions from callers about relationships and sex.

She said the reason she has become such a vocal advocate for good sex is because when people can really enjoy their orgasms, it helps cement happy, healthy relationships.

The two joked that her episode of Radio Noon was a dramatic change of pace from the show that aired two days earlier, the day of the federal election.

"We're not talking about elections, but erections," Dr. Ruth said.

And on that note, here is some of the advice she had for call-in listeners.

If you're 50 or older, have sex in the morning

"Testosterone for men is higher in the morning," she said. "It's easier in the morning."

She says older men who want to maintain an active sex life with their partner should wake up, go to the bathroom, have a light breakfast, then get back into bed with them.

What to do when orgasms are out of reach

One caller said that she never had a problem reaching orgasm before, but struggles a lot with her new partner.

Dr. Ruth's advice: "Maybe you're too in your mind."

She recommended that both the caller and her partner focus on her reaching orgasm — and not on it just happening when the pair are having sex.

If that doesn't work, she recommends the couple go see a sex therapist.

"Don't end the episode being frustrated," she said.

The diminutive Dr. Ruth announced on air that CBC Radio Noon host Shawn Apel was blushing as she discussed people bolstering their sex drive with masturbation. (Isaac Olsen/CBC)

Should people listen to music during sex?

No, concentrate on the partner that you're with, Dr. Ruth said.

"But, if the two of you are hooked on music, use it!"

She just hopes people don't listen to tragic love songs during sex — play romantic and positive ones.

Is the G-spot real?

A 24-year-old male caller wanted to know if there's really a G-spot.

Dr. Ruth said there's no scientifically validated data on the presence of a G-spot.

"Stop looking for it," she said.

"If some Canadian comes up with scientific data, I would be the first to read it and come back here and talk about it."

"Men, women, stop looking for it," she said.

How do you fix a very low sex drive?

There's no one answer, unfortunately.

"You have to go see a gynecologist," Dr. Ruth said. "Maybe it's something that has nothing to do with sex."

She urged the 29-year-old female caller to make an appointment with her gynecologist right away — and not to feel embarrassed about it.

"Have the courage to stand up and say, 'I can't get into it,'" she said.

Watch the full Radio Noon program featuring Dr. Ruth here:

Are dating apps bad?

Dr. Ruth said she's worried apps and online communication are ruining the art of conversation — but beyond that, she likes dating apps.

"I'm all for the apps because I don't want people to be lonely," she said.

Still, she advises would-be couples not to first meet in secluded places.

"If you meet in public, you can use a white lie to get out," she said.

She encouraged people to be clear about if there will be another date.

"Don't say, 'I will talk to you again.' Don't say, 'I will see you again.'"

What do you do if you haven't dated in a while?

"Go buy a vibrator to not be sexually frustrated," Dr. Ruth said.

"If you are out, and see someone that you like, get closer to them. Ask them to go for coffee. But be prepared for a 'No.'"

She said that staying positive is important when looking for a good date.

"Say, 'Wasn't that a great play? Or, wasn't that a great concert?' So you don't feel it was a wasted evening," she said.

"But don't sit in your living room, waiting for a prince to appear on a white horse."