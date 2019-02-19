Montreal police search for 14-year-old who ran away

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate a 14-year-old girl who ran away Monday.

Lina Yamini is described as a French-speaking teenager with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-5" and weighs 130 pounds.

Police say she was last seen near Antoine-de-Saint-Exupéry school on Robert Boulevard in Saint-Léonard around 8 a.m.

She was wearing a reddish-brown coat with a hood, a light grey hoodie and light grey sweatpants.

Police say she likes to go to McDonald's, and could be anywhere in the greater Montreal area.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Montreal police say the family fears for her safety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.