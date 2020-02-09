Runaway horses disrupt traffic on Abitibi highway

A group of horses are back home after an unexpected excursion down an Abitibi highway.

Early Saturday, about a dozen horses got out of their enclosure near Val D'Or and made their way onto Route 111.

A passenger in a car filmed the animals galloping on the highway. At one point, the horses ran around a handful of vehicles that had come to a stop to let them pass.

Quebec provincial police were called, but witnesses are credited with blocking the mini-stampede and bringing the great horse-escape to an end.

The horses were all rounded up and taken back to their enclosure. No people or animals were hurt.