Quebec City bus drivers approve agreement, end strike

Quebec City bus drivers approved an agreement between their union and the Réseau de transport de la capitale (RTC) Wednesday, putting an end to the strike they started Saturday.

The settlement comes just in time for the opening of the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ), one of the city's biggest summer events, which kicks off on Thursday. The strike could have continued until July 16, paralyzing bus services for the 11 days of the FEQ.

Representing 930 drivers, the union had been calling for better wages and work hours, and 88 per cent of its members voted in favour of the agreement that provides for wage adjustments and increases totalling 18 per cent over five years.

RTC President Maude Mercier Larouche, who said the situation caused by the strike was "unbearable" on Tuesday, was visibly pleased with the outcome of the vote.

"I think we can say that the results are encouraging. [The agreement was] approved by 88 per cent of the drivers, so it's a sign that we've found a way to get along,"

"It's a relief, not for us, not for the employer, but for the people," said Larouche.

Bus drivers hit the road again Thursday morning.