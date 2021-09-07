2 critically injured in fire at Montreal retirement home

Seven residents were transported to hospital Tuesday after a fire broke out at a retirement home in Montreal.

A spokesperson for the city's ambulance service, Urgences-santé, says one of those victims has life-threatening injuries and another is in critical condition.

Five others are in stable condition. One was treated at the scene and released, the spokesperson said.

The 47-unit building, Résidence Anjou, is located on Joseph-Renaud Boulevard in the borough of Anjou.

It's not clear yet how many people live in the building or how much of the facility was damaged.