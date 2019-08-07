Quebec City's 'Pie Kingdom' gets new castle for its 60th anniversary

With a name like Le Royaume de la Tarte, "The Pie Kingdom" set a high bar for itself when it opened in 1960 on a quiet street corner in Quebec City's lower town.

Six decades later, it dishes out hundreds of pies a day and will soon be moving in the hopes of expanding its domain.

Surrounded by apartment buildings on the corner of Des Oblats Avenue and Durocher Street, the business has built up a loyal clientele over the years.

One of their pies in particular has kept customers coming back time and again.

"The coconut pie — it's my best seller," said Marie-Pierre Simard, the new owner of the business, which is located in the Saint-Sauveur neighbourhood.

People craving the Royaume's specialty will have to walk a few extra blocks as of November 2020, when the bakery moves to the busy Charest Boulevard.

Just a three-minute walk from the current location, Simard said she wanted to have more space and visibility — but wanted to stay in the same neighbourhood.

Réjean Thivierge drives in from out of town to get his pie fix at Le Royaume de la Tarte. (Julia Page/CBC)

"I think it's very important to the clients too, because they are very attached to the place, and I want them to still be happy with it," said Simard.

Customers like Réjean Thivierge stop in regularly. Even though he's moved to the suburbs, he still drives in to get his favourites: strawberry and blueberry.

"I like coming here, it reminds me of the good times I had in this neighbourhood," said Thivierge, as he walked off to taste the latest batch.

'Pie queen'

Simard bought the business in 2018, wanting to expand her business beyond her catering company in the Beauce region.

She had never heard of Le Royaume, but her Quebec City friends immediately recognized the name when she told them she was the new owner.

On a good day, Le Royaume de la Tarte serves up to 400 pies a day. (Julia Page/CBC)

"They were just like 'Really? You bought that place?'" said Simard, admitting the name itself sealed the deal.

"I just thought it was cool, because I'd become the pie queen!"

Simard wants to attract more families and open a small café in the new building. But she has no intention of messing with a winning recipe.

"I want to keep the the famous Grandma-style crust, of course."

A team effort

While coconut pie draws in people from out of town, some also make a special trip around Christmas to load up on meat pies, the traditional pâtés à la viande.

"People leave with one or two dozen at a time," said Jacques Frederick, who has been the manager for four years.

He said it's the "team effort" that makes all the difference. Some employees, like Diane Provost, have been working at the Royaume for decades — 40 years in her case.

Diane Provost has been making pies at Le Royaume de la Tarte for nearly 40 years. (Julia Page/CBC)

Provost started working for her uncle — Oliva Provost, the founder of the Royaume — when she was 19. She remembers how he used to roll out the pie dough "one at a time, by hand."

With the help of her trusted machine, she can now produce 400 a day — but she leaves the tasting up to the customers.

"I don't have much of a sweet tooth," she said, laughing.

Strawberry is just one of 10 kinds of dessert pies you can buy at the Kingdom. They also make savoury pies. (Julia Page/CBC)