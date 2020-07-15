Despite pandemic, Royalmount developers push forward with minor changes

COVID-19 has forced an unprecedented shift to shopping online, drained office buildings of workers and upended the entertainment industry on a global scale.

But that's not deterring the developers behind the controversial Royalmount project in Town of Mount Royal.

They're pushing forward with a slightly revised plan they say will be a better fit in the new world of physical distancing, face masks and hand washing.

"The timing could be a little bit different, for different types of users. The theatres, maybe [they're] going to be delayed for a year, the hotels, maybe we'll have to adapt the type of hotels. But in the end, it's going to be pretty much the same type of project," said Claude Marcotte, the executive vice-president of Carbonleo.

In February, Carbonleo detailed a complete redesign of its massive shopping, residential and entertainment complex that incorporates greenery, public transit, thousands of parking spaces and 3.8 kilometres of pedestrian paths.

The project was re-envisioned after strong pushback from the community.

However, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was still unimpressed by the failure to include social housing among the 4,500 residential units — units that will only be improved if the zoning is changed.

Once the entire $7-billion project is completed, Marcotte said the site will be generating $800 million in taxes every year.

He said government can use that money to develop social housing elsewhere, such as the Blue Bonnets site.

People are also worried the complex will siphon shoppers off Montreal's already suffering commercial arteries while putting a strain on public transit and roads.

Marcotte said the various levels of government need to invest in the surrounding infrastructure.

Carbonleo representatives, including Marcotte, hosted a brief information session on Tuesday during a drive-in theatre event on the property, near the intersection of highways 15 and 40.

The site remains at a standstill, after work was suspended in March. The three-month economic shutdown has delayed the project's first phase back by six months to April 2023.

The Town of Mount Royal remains in favour of the project.

"The Royalmount project is still in preparation and the town still supports the project," Philippe Roy, TMR's mayor, said in an email.

Pandemic brings new challenges

Is Royalmount still viable, given the changes brought on by the pandemic? Two experts at Concordia University say that it may be if there is plenty of activity aimed at drawing people to the complex.

As it stands, said Michel Laroche of the John Molson School of Business, "there is less of a need for a modern agora."

People are turning to new technologies instead of shopping centres, he said.

That traditional shopping centre model doesn't work anymore, according to business professor Robert Soroka. He says malls must instead become entertainment destinations to draw in crowds.

"Online shopping was already increasing in popularity and now even people who were not inclined to shop online were almost forced into it," he said.

"What would have taken years to evolve, took literally weeks."

He said if the project has any chance of success, it will be based on the ability to balance the entertainment experience with physical distancing.