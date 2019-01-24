Will the Royalmount project be stopped? Urban-planning committee poised to release its report

Everyone with an opinion has had a chance to speak out about the Royalmount project, and now it is up to Montreal officials to decide the next step, as opposition to the proposed $1.7-billion shopping and entertainment complex in the Town of Mount Royal grows more insistent.

Montreal's economic, urban and housing development committee received 77 briefs from residents, organizations and municipal leaders about the project.

In response to that consultation process, the committee's chair, Coun. Richard Ryan, will unveil the committee's report on the mega-development this evening.

But will Montreal actually do anything to stop the development, or will officials rubber-stamp a project that opponents say will drain Montreal's vibrant commercial streets of shoppers and further clog what are already some of the busiest roadways in Canada?

Green-lit by TMR

Work has already started on the Royalmount site at the intersection of Highways 15 and 40, as TMR, an enthusiastic booster of the commercial project, has already given it the green light.

The complex is scheduled to open in 2022, with five hotels, several office towers, some 100 restaurants, about 200 stores, a high-end wellness centre, an aquarium, a water park, a cinema — and 8,000 parking spots to accommodate all those customers' vehicles.

The developer, Carbonleo, also plans to build 350 to 500 housing units per year — adding up to 8,000 residences, a school and a park.

However, to do that, a zoning change and a modification of the agglomeration's urban plan is necessary, which has forced the agglomeration council to look at the issue.

The report of Montreal's economic, urban and housing development committee will be presented to that council at its next meeting.

Montreal could block it: urban planner

Montreal and the province both have the power to delay the project or snuff it out before it gets off the ground, even if it is entirely located within the enclave of TMR, according to Prof. Raphaël Fischler, the dean of the school of urban planning at Université de Montréal.

Raphaël​ Fischler, the dean of urban planning at Université de Montréal, says the city and province have the power to delay or halt Royalmount. (McGill University)

The developer is seeking an upgrade to the public infrastructure surrounding the project, he explained, but neither the province or city is forced to agree to that.

"The city and the province can slow things down and stop the project in its tracks by refusing, simply, to do the infrastructure work that is needed to make the project happen," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak on Monday.

No plans to block infrastructure, Montgomery says

The mayors of two of the Montreal boroughs that would be impacted by the development, Saint-Laurent's Alan DeSousa and Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce's Sue Montgomery, have both expressed grave reservations about the project.

However, Montgomery says the idea of blocking the developer from connecting to city infrastructure has not been discussed.

Montgomery is pushing for a sit-down with local municipal leaders, to develop "better solutions or a better design," she said, as "we have an opportunity here to create a really forward-looking community."

As for the provincial government, the minister responsible for Montreal, Chantal Rouleau, told Radio-Canada she has no intention of intervening to halt the project.