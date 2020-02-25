Royalmount developers promise 'forward-looking project' in new redesign

After months of public outcry and consultation, the developers behind the controversial Royalmount project say the mega mall and residential complex has been completely redesigned to "benefit the metropolitan and local communities."

The number of parking and commercial spaces has been scaled back while the number of homes and promised green spaces has gone up. The developer, Carbonleo, is still aiming for a 2022 opening of the project's first phase.

The project has faced criticism since first proposed some five years ago, with residents and politicians, including Mayor Valérie Plante, raising concern about the potential negative impact on traffic and local business.

Royalmount is close to some of the country's busiest roadways, near the intersection of Highways 15 and 40 in the Town of Mount Royal.

Biilled as a pedestrian-friendly, "eco-innovative neighbourhood," Carbonleo says it will include features such as green spaces, a civic centre, vertical gardens and a covered foot and bicycle bridge to the nearby De la Savane Metro station.

Carbonleo also plans to build an electric shuttle system to facilitate travel around the Royalmount site and potentially in the Namur–De la Savane sector, the company says.

It also pledge service will be extended to Montreal's airport and the incoming light-rail network.

A covered pedestrian and bicycle link accessible year round will connect the site to the De la Savane Metro station, where a public square and mobility hub will be set up, Carbonleo says. (Submitted by Carbonleo)

The number of parking spaces has been reduced by 60 per cent from the original plan, with fewer than 5,000 spots for the shopping areas.

There will also be 4,500 residential units, with 2,000 parking spots.

There will also be roadwork in the area to improve key routes, such as modifying traffic lights, adding access ramps to nearby highways and widening Côte-de-Liesse Road.

The proposed changes require the approval of TMR. The municipal council must approve a zoning change to allow such a large residential development on the site.

Until then, Carbonleo executives are touting these changes to the plan as meeting public demands — they say they've listened to the people and drummed up a project fit for the area.

"Our vision for Royalmount is completely different than it was five years ago," says Andrew Lutfy, the company's president and CEO in a news release.

"We reviewed the essence of our project in order to make it an iconic destination where the serenity of nature meets the bustle and excitement of the city. We want to create an inclusive place where everyone's values and aspirations will be shared and explored."