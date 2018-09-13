Royal West student granted exemption to complete high school in English

A Montreal student who was told he had to change high schools for the final year of his secondary school education has been granted an exemption on humanitarian grounds.

Alois Orozco had been planning to return to Royal West Academy, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) high school he's attended since Secondary One, but he was informed last June that he'd have to transfer to a French-language school this fall.

Alois and his siblings have been studying in Montreal as temporary residents since 2010, when his mother moved the family from Ecuador to Montreal to complete her PhD.

The family became permanent residents in June, and as soon as that happened, the 16-year-old lost his right as a temporary resident to attend an English-language school.

Bill 101, Quebec's contentious language law, requires any permanent resident of Quebec whose parents didn't do their elementary school studies in English in Canada to attend school in French.

Because Alois has only one year left in his high school studies, the EMSB applied on his behalf for an exemption on humanitarian grounds. But when the school year began in late August, there was still no word as to whether that exemption would be granted.

Phone call from Kathleen Weil

Liberal candidate Kathleen Weil, who is running for re-election in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce riding, called Alois's mother personally Thursday afternoon to tell her that her son's exemption had been granted.

"I'm very happy," said Alois, speaking on CBC's Homerun hours after getting the news.

"A lot of my friends kept asking me, 'Hey, when are you coming back?'" said Alois. "They were worried for me. It felt really weird because I didn't know what to tell them."

Alois, whose first language is Spanish, hopes to become a surgeon. He is an A-plus student, and he'd worried that his marks would take a hit if he had to switch gears and study in his third language.

EMSB has 3 other cases pending

"This is what we've been asking for. It's good news all around," said EMSB Commissioner Joseph Lalla, who worked on the Orozco family's file.

EMSB commissioner Joseph Lalla said three other students are facing a similar situation this year. (EMSB)

"It does not make any sense for him to be shipped off to another school," Lalla told CBC's Homerun.

He said it's unfortunate that Orozco had to miss three weeks of school as he waited for the issue to be resolved, since the exemption was requested in June.

The fact that the province is in the middle of an election was likely not the deciding factor in this case, Lalla said.

He said that every year there are few such cases, and that when the student is nearing the end of their high school education, it usually works out — but often only after the students have gone public with their dilemma.

"It's not like there's thousands of cases that anybody has to study," said Lalla. "The bureaucracy in Quebec City should prioritize these areas."

He said the EMSB has three other cases involving families in similar situations, but they have not yet taken their cases to the media.

Lalla said he's hoping Orozco's exemption bodes well for the other students, too.

Back to school Friday

Orozco is not wasting any time getting back to his studies. He says he'll be back in class tomorrow.

While he has been waiting, he's been working as a baseball umpire and applying for other part-time jobs.

"I did not expect the wait to be so long," he said, adding that if his exemption had been denied he likely would have completed high school at École Secondaire Saint-Laurent.

He'll spend the last bit of his extended summer buying new grey flannel pants to wear to Royal West, having grown out of the pair he wore last year.