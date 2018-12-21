Old Royal Victoria Hospital will house homeless people and their pets this winter

The Royal Victoria hospital will be turned into a temporary homeless shelter this winter.

The regional health board announced Friday it will be creating 80 spaces in a wing of the former hospital.

The shelter will be open to men and women, as well as their accompanying animals.

It will only be open for the night and will serve as overflow for existing shelters.

The City of Montreal and the health board plan to have the shelter running by Jan. 15, 2019.

It will remain open until mid-April.