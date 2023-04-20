Cadaver search dogs find evidence of bodies buried at Montreal's Royal Victoria site

Cadaver dogs have identified "evidence of human remains" on the grounds of the Allan Memorial Institute, near the old Royal Victoria Hospital.

The search was conducted as part of an agreement between the Kanien'keha:ka Kahnistensera, a group, known as the Mohawk Mothers, and McGill University to determine if there are unmarked graves in an area where the university intends to build its New Vic project.

Julian Falconer, the lawyer for the special interlocutor appointed to oversee the search said Thursday that multiple dogs combing the site had indicated the presence of bodies.

"What the findings by the dogs means is that the dogs trained to identify evidence of human remains have identified that evidence," he said. "That doesn't necessarily mean there are bodies there it means there is evidence of bodies there."

The search dogs' findings were presented to Quebec Superior Court Judge Gregory Moore on Thursday, as the Mohawk Mothers argued McGill wasn't providing sufficient security to the site, given the possible presence of unmarked graves and that the school was restricting access to records.

Kwettiio, one of the Mohawk Mothers, told the court she was extremely concerned about the security of the site. In recent weeks, cinema trailers were parked in the area and videos were posted online of people inside the fence, flouting security hired by McGill to protect the site.

"These souls matter," Kwettio said. "Their lives and their deaths matter. What happens and what we do about it matters."

Doug Mitchell, a lawyer McGill University told the court that the university was respecting an agreement reached with the Mohawk Mothers, that archives were being turned over, sufficient security was present at the site and work there had stopped.

The agreement between the Mohawk Mothers, McGill University, the government of Quebec and the city of Montreal originated from a civil lawsuit filed in March that sought to halt the development of the Royal Victoria site, arguing there may be unmarked graves on or near the site.

CIA-funded brainwashing experiments were conducted there in the 1950s and 1960s. The Mohawk Mothers say the site may also house archeological remains from the first pre-colonial Iroquois village.

Falconer said the evidence of human remains found at the site means the agreement needs updating. It was originally written, he said, as if the possibility of finding remains was a remote, even hypothetical possibility.

"I would say the situation has changed day to night on that issue," he said. "Not only is there cause for concern there is a direct concern."