When an ATV fell through the ice in Roxton Pond, this family sprang into action

A family from Roxton Pond had to act quickly in order to save a couple from drowning in icy water over the weekend.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, Guylaine Racine was about to go to the grocery store when she heard a four-wheeler on Roxton Lake, about 100 kilometres east of Montreal.

Moments later, she and Sylvain Lamontagne, her spouse, watched as the vehicle sunk beneath the ice right outside their home.

"We had to do something," Racine said. She and Lamontagne went to get a rope, while their daughter Audrey Lamontagne went to the water to tell the couple help was on the way.

Racine stayed behind to call 911 while Lamontagne, rope in tow, went to join their daughter at the water.

The rescue

Lamontagne said when he got there, the couple was out of reach.

"I asked them to crawl and get as close to the edge as possible," he said.

After throwing them the rope, the ice broke beneath him. His daughter, who was holding the rope, pulled him out, then the two of them pulled the couple out.

When asked what was going through his mind as he went down to the lake, he said he wasn't thinking.

"It was just about getting them out of there as quickly as possible."

Lamontagne brought the man and woman, who were not hurt, inside the family home so they could take off their wet clothes and warm up.

An ambulance arrived soon after, but the couple was not taken to hospital.

Jonathan Lavallée, a spokesperson for the local fire department, recommends that those who want to go out on the lake in the winter first contact authorities or city hall to find out how thick the ice is.