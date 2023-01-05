Migrant found dead at Quebec's Roxham Road border crossing

A man was found dead on Wednesday at Roxham Road, a common passage between the United States and Canada used by migrants to claim asylum.

The man was a migrant who was trying to cross the unofficial border, according to information obtained by Radio-Canada.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Quebec's provincial police force, confirmed the death on Thursday morning. The circumstances of the death remain unclear.

"We will investigate the causes of death, it will take some time," an SQ spokesperson said.

The SQ confirmed the body of the man was discovered on Wednesday afternoon between Roxham Road and the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing, about five kilometres away.

His nationality is unknown.

Roxham Road is an unofficial border crossing that straddles the Canadian-American border between Quebec and the state of New York. Thousands of asylum seekers use the path annually to enter Canada and claim refugee status.

Quebec Premier François Legault has said the province is unable to keep up with the volume of refugee claimants crossing at Roxham Road. In May 2022, Quebec asked the federal government to close the unofficial border crossing.

Migrants have died before while trying to cross the border. In 2019, a man from the Dominican Republic was found dead in Canada near Roxham Road, the Washington Post reported. In January 2022, the bodies of four Indian migrants were found in Manitoba near the U.S. border.