Fireworks, garbage and some violence accompanies rowdy end of curfew in Quebec

After a nearly 140-day curfew, Quebecers across the province took advantage of looser restrictions this weekend to party late into the night, though some were more eager than others to shed the decorum imposed by the pandemic.

Spontaneous celebrations erupted in parks and other public spaces in Montreal and Quebec City on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Montreal's Old Port saw particularly rowdy partying.

Riot police dispersed a crowd of several thousand people early Sunday morning after one person was shot and another stabbed during an altercation at Place Jacques-Cartier.

"At 1:30 a.m. people started shooting fireworks just behind Pointe-à-Callière museum. You could see fireworks in the air, crowds running through the streets," said Carolyn Pinto, a longtime Old Montreal resident.

Montreal's Old Port saw particularly rowdy partying. Riot police dispersed a crowd of several thousand people early Sunday morning after one person was shot and another stabbed during an altercation in Place Jacques-Cartier. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Along with the end of the 9:30 p.m. curfew, restaurants and some bars were allowed to reopen again in Montreal for the first time since the fall, though clients had to be seated outside and were limited to small groups.

After a few pints, revellers infused an energy into the long-dormant streets of Montreal, but also left behind mounds of garbage in the morning, business owners said.

"That's exactly what will turn off our local clients or tourists. The City and police need to deal with this situation," said Jean-Marc Lavoie, general manager of the Jardin Nelson restaurant in Place Jacques-Cartier.

Over the weekend, there were lines to get coveted spots on the newly reopened patios. (Olivier Lefebvre/Radio-Canada)

'We have to be a little more careful for a little bit longer'

In Quebec City, some open-air celebrations also drifted toward excess. A large crowd had assembled at Victoria Park to herald the end of the curfew on Friday.

Those present described fireworks exploding and loud cheers erupting as the clock struck 9:30 p.m. "It was like the end of a war. It was like May 1945," one resident told Radio-Canada.

But police had to clear the park shortly after when a man in his 20s was stabbed and, in a separate incident at nearly the same time, a women was hit in the head with a bottle.

La police de Québec a dû intervenir de façon plus musclée quand la fête a dégénéré, vendredi soir, au parc Victoria. parc victoria québec vendredi 28 mai déconfinement fin couvre-feu 2021 curfew Quebec City (Steve Jolicoeur/Radio-Canada)

The large crowds also tested the limits of the public health rules that remain in place.

In many instances, revellers ignored physical distancing guidelines and failed to wear masks in close proximity with others.

"If people are not a little bit careful, if they do not practice a little bit of self-restraint, it's possible that large gatherings like this could undo the good work that's been happening over the last few months," said Dr. Christopher Labos, an epidemiologist and cardiologist in Montreal.

Quebec registered 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Nearly 60 per cent of the population has received one dose of a vaccine, but five per cent have received the second dose needed for maximum protection against the disease.

Labos said that as long as a significant percentage of the population isn't fully vaccinated, basic safety measures, such as masks and distancing, will be necessary to prevent more waves of infections.

"We have to be a little more careful for a little bit longer," he said.