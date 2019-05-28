An 'electric' vibe in Rouyn-Noranda after Memorial Cup victory

Junior hockey fans in Rouyn-Noranda are celebrating the team's first-ever Memorial Cup victory.

Over the weekend, the Huskies beat the Halifax Mooseheads to win the Canadian junior championship, following a record-breaking year in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where they won the President's Cup.

Several hundred fans welcomed the team when they arrived home Monday and the team is holding a parade Tuesday evening.

"We know we have the best fans and they've proved it again," said captain Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who was moved to see so many people gathered to greet them.

"We're happy to bring this cup back for our city, for the organization. We are so proud."

His teammate, forward Joël Teasdale, who won the Stafford-Smythe trophy as Memorial Cup MVP, said he was astounded to see fans make the 1,800 kilometre drive to Halifax, where the tournament took place.

Mario Pouliot won the CHL Coach of the Year Award for leading the Huskies to victory, with a franchise-record breaking 59 wins in his first year with the team. (Emily Blais/Radio-Canada)

"We could hear them in the stands — it gave us that little extra something. To get back here and see all the fans waiting, there are no words to describe it," said Teasdale.

The team's coach, Mario Pouliot, won the CHL Coach of the Year Award for leading the team to victory in his first year with the Huskies.

Pouliot, who also won the Memorial Cup in 2018 with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, said fans from Rouyn-Noranda are also to thank for the team's victory.

"They have always been behind us and have given us so much energy," he said.

Boost for local economy

Rouyn-Noranda, a city near the edge the Ontario border, about 625 kilometres northwest of Montreal, joined the QMJHL in 1996. The Huskies won the President's Cup once before, in 2016, but never the Memorial Cup.

Diane Dallaire, the city's mayor, said she was happy to see the city shine on a national stage.

"We knew we had a lot of talent here, but now we've really established our prowess when it comes to hockey," she said.

Lorie Albert, who has hosted players in her home for the past four years, said the team's victory has set off an "electric" vibe throughout the city.

"You walk downtown and that's all you're hearing — everybody is pretty well talking about it," said Albert.

The Rouyn-Noranda fire department welcomed the home team at the airport on Monday. (Emily Blais/Radio-Canada)

The two players living with her family, Peter Abbandonato and Patrik Hrehorcak, will be signing the city's golden book with their teammates, before taking part in a celebratory parade.

The end of the season marks the end of their stay with her family.

"You really get attached to these boys, they become members of your family," said Albert, who sees the experience as a chance to have "a very extended family" in several countries.

The parade begins at École La Source at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.