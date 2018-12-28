Laurentians residences evacuated after truck carrying 'explosive material' veers off-road

A semi-trailer truck carrying explosive material that veered off-road in the Laurentians forced three residences to be evacuated early Friday.

The driver, who was driving on Route 117 near Lac-des-Écorces​, lost control of the vehicle at around 3:30 a.m.

Quebec provincial police could not say what type of material had been dumped, other than that it was "explosive material."

Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Marc Tessier said that weather could have been a factor in the accident.

"We did have some freezing rain in that area during the night," Tessier said.

He said three nearby residences were evacuated as a preventive measure.

The driver suffered light injuries but did not go to hospital, he said.

Route 117 is closed in both directions for about 20 kilometres between Lac-Saguay and Lac-des-Écorces. Transports Québec advised motorists to make a detour via Route 105 or Route 309.

The road will be closed for several hours while a company picks up the spilled material, according to Tessier.