Montreal wants to ban use of glyphosate on its territory

Montreal plans to ban the use of glyphosate — a commonly used herbicide marketed primarily under the trade name Roundup — by the end of the year.

"Whatever the reason, no justification will allow its use," Coun. Laurence Lavigne-Lalonde told Radio-Canada. She's the executive committee member in charge of urban agriculture.

Since a World Health Organization (WHO) agency has said that glyphosate is a probable carcinogen, she said there is no longer "any reason not to protect the health of Montrealers and farmers who use this product."

It would be irresponsible for the city's administration not to take action, she said.

She said Mayor Valérie Plante's administration hopes the gesture will inspire other Quebec municipalities to follow suit.

In 2015, the City of Montreal banned neonicotinoid pesticides in an effort to protect bees. That by-law will be amended, extending the ban to glyphosate.

Plante's administration is concerned about the quality of soil and the levels glyphosate found in food and waterways.

Montreal is following Austria and Vietnam, the countries banned glyphosate earlier this year. Germany announced Wednesday that it will do the same at the end of 2023.

Executive committee member Laurence Lavigne Lalonde (right) says Mayor Valérie Plante (left) and her administration will ban glyphosate by the end of 2019. (Radio-Canada)

The effort to ban the substance in France by 2021 has stalled but, regardless, Lavigne-Lalonde said Montreal is part of a movement.

"We think we need to push people to think about this issue and take concrete action," she said.

Health Canada approves glyphosate

Health Canada reapproved the continued use of glyphosate in 2017.

That decision sparked plenty of backlash as opponents say lobbyists for the parent company Bayer are influencing decision makers.

Glyphosate is one of the most common herbicides used in the world, is in more than 130 products sold in Canada and has widespread use by farmers to keep weeds out of their crops.

Under Quebec law, municipalities can ban the use of chemicals, but not their sale.

The use of glyphosate has led to several lawsuits against Bayer, owner of Monsanto, as cancer patients seek compensation in both Canada and the United States. A Quebec woman is among those suing for compensation.

Monsanto and Bayer face over 13,400 lawsuits in the U.S. alone.

Bayer claims the product is not carcinogenic and is safe for humans. The company defends its use extensively on its website.

"Glyphosate is one of the most studied herbicides in the world — and, like all crop protection products, it is subject to rigorous testing and oversight by regulatory authorities," the company states.

That "rigrous testing" by various government bodies has proven the "safety of glyphosate and glyphosate-based herbicides when used as directed," the site says.